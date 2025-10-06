Party Central Committee’s 13th plenum discusses preparations for 14th National Party Congress, socio-economic issues

An overview of the opening of the 13th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA

The 13th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 6, with discussions focusing on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and socio-economic issues.



In his opening remarks, Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted the country’s achievements in the first nine months of this year, including significant economic and social progress compared to 2024.



The two-tier local administration model has operated smoothly, while public service delivery has continued to improve, and regional development is generating new competitive advantages, he noted. The General Secretary affirmed that the Party has “steered the ship through turbulent waters” and is steadfast in completing and surpassing targets set in the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution and other strategic goals.



Regarding personnel preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, which he described as “extremely critical” and “key to the key,” the Party chief noted that by August 8, all Party committees and organisations had submit their personnel nominations to join the 14th Central Party Committee. The Politburo has finalised the personnel plans for the 14th Central Party Committee and its Inspection Commission, with reports to be delivered at this plenum, he noted.



General Secretary Lam asked participants to discuss the plans with a high sense of responsibility with the Party and nation’s interest placed on top. He highlighted major factors in personnel selection - virtue, capacity, and talent.



On draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary Lam said that they have been meticulously prepared, updated, revised, and supplemented several times, ensuring that they meet the requirements for submission to the 14th National Party Congress. The goal is to develop documents that not only summarise the five-year development trajectory but also define the objectives and tasks for the next five years, while shaping the strategic thinking, vision, and directions of the country's development through to the mid-21st century.



Noting that as of now, 17 new points have been incorporated into the draft documents, the Party leader urged participants to continue providing their feedback to further refine them.



General Secretary Lam asked for contributions to the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, focusing on five key areas.

First, they must affirm the key role of Party building and rectification, continued renovation of the Party’s leadership methods, improvement of its ruling capacity and combat strength, and realisation of President Ho Chi Minh’s vision of the Party as “morality and civilisation” as well as the fight against corruption, wastefulness, negativity, individualism, and group interests, alongside the prevention of ideological, ethical, and lifestyle degradation.



The second area focuses on issues such as theoretical foundations for renewal; streamlining the state apparatus; enhancing local government performance under the two-tier model; promoting decentralisation, ensuring environmental protection; strengthening national defence, security, foreign affairs, and international integration, while effectively addressing the relationships between State-market-society, culture-human development, education, health care, and social policies.



Third, the Party leader stressed shaping a new growth model driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He reiterated the need to further develop the socialist-oriented market economy, clarify the leading role of the state economy, while affirming private enterprise as a crucial driver of growth.



Fourth, he highlighted the importance of drawing valuable lessons from 40 years of national renewal.

Finally, he asked the Party Central Committee to supplement orientations on strategic autonomy, reform of the development model, and effective accounting-based thinking in national development.



The Party chief emphasised that the action programme must closely align with set goals, indicators, and guiding views, development orientations, central tasks and strategic breakthroughs while being translated into concrete tasks, projects, and initiatives with clear responsibilities, resources, timelines, and measurable outcomes. He called for practical, evidence-based contributions from Party members to refine these contents.



Regrading socio-economic affairs, the Party Chief said that overall, the socio-economic landscape of Vietnam in 2025 has been marked by a predominantly bright picture. Despite challenges posed by global uncertainties as well as severe natural disasters and storms, the country has maintained stability and sustained growth.



GDP in the third quarter of 2025 rose by 8.22%, bringing the nine-month growth rate to 7.84%. State budget revenue in the same period reached nearly 2 quadrillion VND (75.84 billion USD), equivalent to 97.9% of the annual estimate, while trade surplus approached 17 billion USD. All 15 major targets for 2025 are expected to be met or exceeded. The GDP growth is forecast at 8.1–8.5% this year.



General Secretary Lam emphasised that these achievements are the result of significant efforts by the Party, the Government, the National Assembly, the entire political system, local authorities, the business community, and the people. However, he noted that challenges remain within the economy that must be addressed to ensure sustainable growth.



Looking ahead, 2026 – the first year of the new tenure – holds critical importance for the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution. Ambitious goals have been set, including GDP growth of above 10%, per capita income of 5,400–5,500 USD, and CPI growth of around 4.5%. The Party leader acknowledged that while these are mandatory requirements, they will be extremely challenging.



He called on the Central Party Committee to give strategic guidance for the Party Commitees of the National Assembly and the Government to finalise the 2026 socio-economic development plan and state budget estimate, aiming to drive the country toward “stability, discipline, acceleration, breakthrough, and sustainability”.



General Secretary Lam urged focusing discussions on six priorities: maintaining macroeconomic stability through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies and reinforcing market confidence; promoting the three drivers of growth – investment, consumption, and exports – while fostering regional linkages and high-quality urbanisation; advancing digital transformation and green transition by leveraging data as a resource, the digital economy as a growth engine, and renewable energy and circular economy as sustainable pillars; improving productivity, quality, and standards through science, technology, and innovation, and raising value chains with stronger localisation; developing capital, labour, and real estate markets and science-technology toward greater safety, transparency, and efficiency; and decisively implementing the programme on 11 strategic technologies set out in Resolution 57 to strengthen scientific and technological self-reliance.



The Party leader stressed that the remaining agenda items of the meeting also require thorough and objective discussion, with comprehensive, practical, and evidence-based contributions.



He underlined that revolutionary momentum does not come from words or emotions, but from concrete results.



Declaring the opening of the 13th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary Lam called on all members to set an example, work substantively and effectively, uphold discipline, and act with urgency to ensure the success of the 13th plenum and pave the way for the 14th National Party Congress./.