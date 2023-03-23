Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission convenes 27th meeting

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 27th meeting in Hanoi from March 21-22 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, who is a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

The commission decided to give a warning to the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Court of Dak Lak province in the 2015-2020 tenure and its Secretary and Chief Justice of the provincial People’s Court Ngo Duc Tho as a disciplinary measure.

The Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Dak Lak provincial People’s Court violated the democratic centralism principle, working regulations, and personnel work, showed a lack of responsibility, and loose leadership, resulting in the provincial People's Court and several district courts violating the Party rules, State laws, and regulations of the court sector in trial proceedings.

The above violations and shortcomings caused serious consequences and negative public opinion, affecting the fight against crimes and the reputation of the Party organisations and the local court sector.

The Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee was asked to seriously learn from lessons, fix shortcomings and mistakes, consider the responsibility and disciplinary actions against relevant collectives and individuals, and report the results to the commission.

The commission also decided to give warnings to the Party Civil Affairs Committees of the Dong Nai provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures, the Party Committee of Tin Nghia Corporation in the 2015-2020 tenure; Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung; member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Bien Hoa municipal Party Committee Vo Van Chanh.

It suggested that the Politburo consider disciplinary measures against the Standing Boards of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures.

The commission also proposed the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider imposing disciplinary measures against Maj. Gen. Do Huu Ca, former member of the Standing Board of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Public Security; Truong Minh Hien, former member of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee of Ha Nam province; Vu Huu Song, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ha Nam province; Nguyen Dong, member of the Standing Board of the Hoa Binh provincial Party Committee; head of the provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information and Education, former head of the provincial Party Committee’s Board for Internal Affairs, former permanent deputy head of the provincial Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former head of the Office of the provincial Party Committee.

The officials showed degradation in political thought, moral virtue, and lifestyle; violated the Party regulations, the State's laws, and things that Party members must not do; and neglected their exemplary responsibilities. Their actions caused serious consequences and negative public concern, hurting the reputation of the Party organisations and local authorities.

At the meeting, the commission also reviewed Party disciplinary complaints and decided on other important contents./.