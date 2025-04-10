Party Central Committee convenes 11th plenum

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the opening of the 11th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on April 10. Photo: VNA

The meeting agenda will focus on 15 contents of two major groups of issues. The first lies with the ongoing restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the re-arrangement of administrative units and two-level local administrations. The second centres on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

During this plenum, the Politburo will report to the Party Central Committee on personnel matters within its authority, and brief the committee on the current national, regional, and global landscape.



The Party Central Committee will also review key decisions made by the Politburo and Secretariat since the 10th plenum, alongside thematic reports on institutional perfection and strategic breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.The plenum is scheduled to run until April 12./.