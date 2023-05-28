Parliaments should play stronger role in protecting environment for sustainable development: NA Vice Chairman

Parliaments should review and complete their national legal framework to create optimal conditions for the building and implementation of economic transition policies towards green, circular economy to match the sustainable development goals and international commitments on climate change, environmental protection and biodiversity preservation, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh has stated.



Dinh made the statement at the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress held in St. Petersburg in Russia, with the theme "Ecology: A Right, Not a Privilege," which drew nearly 1,500 delegates from 52 countries and territories.



Lauding the theme of the congress, the Vietnamese representative said that Vietnam always puts the people at the centre and considers the people as the most important motivation and highest target of sustainable development.



Vietnam's commitment to net-zero emission by 2050 given at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) showed the country’s determination and responsibility in joining hands with the international community in addressing global challenges in climate, environment and biodiversity downgrading, heading to a healthy planet, Dinh said.



He underlined that it is necessary to build a suitable legal corridor, encouraging and supporting organisations, individuals and businesses to operate in a green and sustainable manner.



Parliaments should strengthen the supervision over governments in building and implementing the roadmap for economic transition together with the post-pandemic recovery and climate change efforts.



At the same time, they should strengthen international cooperation and parliamentary collaboration to mobilise resources for the promotion of technology transfer, experience sharing and financial and technical support for efforts to respond to climate change and protect the biological environment for sustainable development, he said.



He also stressed the need to allocate budget properly, taking the transformation of growth model as the foundation, ensuring that the realisation of climate commitments of countries is suitable to their capacity and development level.



On the sidelines of the event, Dinh had a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, who affirmed that for Russia, Vietnam is always a friend and an important partner.



He expressed hope for an expanded partnership between the two countries in many areas, including parliamentary cooperation.



Dinh said that during their working session, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin handed over to Vietnam a proposed plan on cooperation between the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia and the Vietnamese NA, which comprises 17 major contents.



He also conveyed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's regards to Matviyenko, and invited her to visit Vietnam soon. Matviyenko accepted the inviation with pleasure.



NA Vice Chairman Dinh and the Vietnamese delegation also planted a tree at the Tauride Garden within the framework of the congress.



Also on May 26, he had a meeting with the Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg./.