Paris event underscores growing potential for France–Vietnam travel

A royal court music performance at the tourism promotion event in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnamese tourism promotion event took place in Paris on May 12–13, spotlighting Vietnam’s diverse offerings in eco-friendly and sustainable tourism, heritage and cultural experiences, seaside getaways, and high-end and unique travel products tailored to European preferences.

It was part of a series of events taking place in Milan (Italy), Geneva (Switzerland), and Paris (France) from May 4 to 13 to showcase Vietnamese tourism, handicrafts, and cuisine as part of the Visit Vietnam Year 2025. Hosted by the (VNAT), it also aimed to foster connections between European and Vietnamese businesses.

Addressing the event, VNAT Director Nguyen Trung Khanh reaffirmed France’s position as a priority tourism market for Vietnam. In 2024, nearly 279,000 French travellers visited Vietnam, representing a 97% recovery from pre-COVID-19 levels. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, arrivals from France surpassed 102,000, up more than 28% year-on-year, a positive indicator of robust potential for bilateral tourism growth.

Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh delivers a speech at the event. (Photo: nhandanonline)

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang noted that with global tourism rebounding post-COVID-19, now is an opportune time for Vietnam to intensify its tourism promotion efforts. Beyond economic benefits, these activities serve as a platform to foster cultural exchange and reinforce friendship between nations.

Nguyen Tien Hoang, Chief Representative of Vietnam Airlines in France and Europe, said the airline is steadily expanding its operations in Europe, offering direct flights to France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Plans are also underway to launch services to new destinations, including Denmark in 2026.

He underlined Vietnam Airlines’ role as a key connector of Vietnamese tourism to global markets, especially Europe.

The Paris event featured a rich programme of promotional activities, including B2B meetings, showcases of the iconic cultural heritage of Hue – host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2025 such as royal court music and traditional crafts presented by artisans, along with ao dai fashion performances, and destination presentations.

French tour operators and visitors were also invited to sample Vietnamese delicacies like royal spring rolls, Hue-style beef noodles, lotus-infused rice dishes, longan stuffed with lotus seeds, and traditional coffee and tea. Many participated in prize draws sponsored by Vietnam Airlines and other partners, with rewards including tickets for round-trip flights between Europe and Vietnam, luxury tour packages, and hotel vouchers.

This year, Vietnam aims to attract 22–23 million international tourist arrivals and 120–130 million domestic travellers, and gain about 1 quadrillion VND (38.5 billion USD) in tourism revenue./.