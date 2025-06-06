Paragliders showcase Vietnam’s central charm

A paragliding display and competition commences in Quang Nam province, drawing 31 pilots from across Vietnam and various countries. (Illustrative image: tuoitrethudo.vn)

A paragliding display and competition commenced on June 5 in the central province of Quang Nam, drawing 31 pilots from across Vietnam and various countries.

The event forms part of a wider programme celebrating culture, sports, and tourism, designed to promote Quang Nam as a destination of scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Running from June 5-6, the programme includes a winch-launched paragliding contest on the second day. Alongside the competition, 10 motorised paragliders will stage formation flights and carry the Vietnamese national flag over key tourist attractions in Hoi An.

Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said following the event, provincial authorities and the department plan to promote paragliding as a signature tourism offering, creating distinctive adventure travel experiences for both local and international visitors./.