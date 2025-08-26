Parade of history: September 2, 1975

On September 2, 1975, at Ba Dinh Square, the Party and State solemnly held a grand rally, military parade and mass march to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. The event took place in a jubilant atmosphere following the Spring 1975 victory, the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country. It was a historic milestone affirming national pride, the spirit of independence and unity, and the determination to build the country towards socialism.

Tens of thousands of Hanoians welcomed the parade formations on the morning of September 2, 1975. Photo: VNA

Armoured tanks rolled through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.

Female militia units joined the rally and paraded.

Parade formations marched through the streets of the capital on the morning of September 2, 1975.

Parade formations in the capital, September 2, 1975.

Military hardware of the Vietnam People’s Army at the parade on September 2, 1975.

Artillery units paraded past the grandstand.

Female soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army took part in the parade.