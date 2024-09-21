Parade marking VPA's 80th founding anniversary canceled

Officers at the parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory. Photo: VNA

In a document, it noted that Typhoon Yagi, the third storm arising in the East Sea this year, has caused heavy losses in human lives and property and serious damage to socio-economic infrastructures in northern localities.



Activities to overcome its consequences are being conducted by the Party, State, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee as well as sectors and localities and the whole political system with an aim to help victims settle down and resume production.



In this context, the Ministry of National Defence has decided not to organise a parade to celebrate the VPA's 80th founding anniversary and 35 years of the All-People Defence Festival, it said.



The General Staff asked agencies and units to stop training activities for that occasion from September 21.



All celebration activities will be held following the Prime Minister's Decision No.307/QD-TTg dated March 28, 2023, approving the plan to organise activities to mark the VPA's 80th founding anniversary and 35 years of the All-People Defence Festival, according to the General Staff's document./.