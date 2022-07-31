Para Games begins, Vietnam aim for 40 gold

The ASEAN Para Games (APG) raised its curtain on July 30 with a vibrant opening ceremony that included a spectacular fireworks display and exciting cultural and musical performances in Surakarta City, Indonesia.

The Games were officially opened by Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, paving the way for an exciting seven days of action until the closing ceremony on August 6.

The cauldron was lit by Paralympic shooter Hanik Puji Hastuti after Indonesian ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee head Gibran Rakabuming Raka delivered his opening address.

The hosts welcomed almost 1,200 athletes to the 11th APG along with some 15,000 spectators at the 20,000-capacity multi-purpose Manahan Stadium who were treated to amazing live performances by famous comedian Dodit Mulyanto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

They also enjoyed a magnificent fireworks display and the finale was a highly-entertaining performance by popular singer Nella Kharisma.

The Vietnamese athletes came to the regional biennial sport meet with 153 members including 120 athletes.

They set a target of 40 gold medals, as many as five years ago in the ninth edition in Malaysia. It is expected that the result will help them finish in the top group.

Indonesia organises 14 sports in the 11th APG and Vietnam will take part in eight.

The first athletes to start their journey are badminton players in team events and masters in standard chess.

The 2019 edition in the Philippines was initially postponed for financial reasons before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Việt Nam also cited the pandemic in cancelling the Games last year. Indonesia stepped in to host the event for the second time after the 2011 edition, which was also held in Surakarta./.