Making news
Panorama depicting historic Dien Bien Phu Victory introduced via QR code
It is featured in Vietnamese, English, and French.
With a smartphone, visitors can easily scan the QR code and select contents in their preferred language to learn more about the painting.
The activity aims to enhance the popularisation of the panorama painting, helping visitors, especially foreigners, who are seeking information about the painting.
The artwork, featuring 4,500 characters, depicts the entire army going to battle, the opening combat at Him Lam hill, the A1 hill battle, and the triumph.
The painting was done by about 30 painters drawing continuously and some occasionally. Most of the participating painters are young graduates from the Vietnam University of Fine Art./.