Pangolin born at Quang Nam rescue centre
The centre said the pangolin mother, which was rescued from a wildlife trafficking case in Tien Phuoc district on December 13, 2023, has been given medical care and nutrition in half wild habitat at the centre before giving birth to a newborn pangolin on May 13.
It’s the second time the new born pangolin was safely produced by a rescued mother at the centre since the first case on January 22, 2023, the centre added.
It said the first pangolin mother was saved by police force of Nam Giang district on August 25, 2022, from an illegal trade case.
The two new born pangolins at the rescue centre promote the efforts made by staffs and experts and raising hopes for trafficked endangered wildlife animals in central Vietnam.
The two mother pangolins were listed as Critically Endangered in the IUCN Red List.
Quang Nam province has been recognised as a successful protection and conservation of ecosystems, wild species, and rare genetic resources in Vietnam.
The province has established eight conservation areas including a part of the Bach Ma National Park, the Song Thanh National Park, the Sao La (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis) Species and Habitat Conservation Area, the Elephant Species and Habitat Conservation Area, the Ngoc Linh Nature Reserve, the My Son Cultural and Historical Landscape Protection Area, the Cham islands-Hoi An world biosphere Reserve and the Ba Na-Nui Chua Nature Reserve.
The province is promoting 2024 as the year of Biodiversity Restoration action plan, and has been building the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Plan for 2021-30, with a vision towards 2025.
Last month, the coastal province introduced the first ever biodiversity museum in Tam Ky city, showing more than 3,700 photos and 1,200 specimens of flora and fauna found in the locality.
Vice Director of the Quang Nam Department of Natural Resources and Environment Le Thuy Trinh said that the launching of the museum is necessary and meaningful, aiming to promote the values of biodiversity and the richness of rare, endemic, and typical flora and fauna species in the province./.