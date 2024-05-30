Pandora to use 100% renewable energy in production facility in Vietnam

Delegates at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Pandora plant in the southern province of Binh Duong on May 16. (Photo: VNA)

Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, announced that it will operate on 100% renewable energy and only use recycled gold and silver at its new crafting facility in Vietnam's southern province of Binh Duong.

According to Pandora, the facility with an investment of 150 million USD will contribute to long-term growth of the Danish group and create 7,000 jobs when the facility starts operation in 2026.

Environmental aspects of production are given special attention in this project.

The facility is located in Binh Duong province, about 40 km from the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, will produce up to 60 million pieces of jewelry each year.

Pandora CEO and President Alexander Lacik said that the company i sready to start its chapter in Vietnam.

He said the Binh Duong facility is an important milestone on the company’s growth journey.

The new crafting facility in Vietnam is needed to meet future demand and keep pace with its growth, he said./.