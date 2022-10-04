Making news
Painting exhibition on Vietnam held in France
The exhibition that opened on October 1 is the initiative of Aurore - a non-profit organisation based in France, and the Vietnamese-origin French people's movement (MCFV), aiming to enhance cultural exchange between the two countries.
Aurore Chairwoman Tran Thu Dung said the four-day event features nearly 30 works by eight painters of different ages, which carry the message of environmental protection.
The paintings are in different materials like lacquer, oil, watercolour or acrylic.
Within the framework of the exhibition, there were a martial arts performance and other art performances, helping French friends and overseas Vietnamese understand more about Vietnam’s culture./.