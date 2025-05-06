OVs in France celebrate Vietnam's National Reunification Day

A singing performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

The Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) held a ceremony on May 4 in Paris to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event brought together a large number of Vietnamese in France from various generations — from those who witnessed and contributed to the national liberation to younger generations born into peace and independence.

Vuong Huu Nhan, Chairman of the UGVF, highlighted the significant contributions of the Vietnamese community in France during both the resistance wars and the subsequent period of national reconstruction and development. He called on younger generations to remember the quiet yet great sacrifices made by those who dedicated much of their lives to writing a proud chapter in the Vietnamese history.

On behalf of the UGVF leadership, he pledged to “continue building a strong, cohesive, and well-integrated community that remains connected to the homeland and serves as a cultural bridge between France and Vietnam.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang praised the UGVF’s tireless efforts in preserving and promoting the nation’s collective memory, while also strengthening bonds among generations of Vietnamese and between the Vietnamese community and their French friends.

He affirmed that the victory on April 30, 1975 will forever be a milestone in Vietnam’s history, marking the end of the war, the reunification of North and South, and the beginning of a new era of independence, peace, and national reconstruction. He added that this historic event symbolises not only the victory of the Vietnamese people but also their aspirations for freedom, national unity, and restored dignity.

On this occasion, the ambassador expressed his heartfelt gratitude to generations of Vietnamese in France and to French friends who contributed to Vietnam’s struggle for independence, reunification, and national development.

He also expressed his hope that the UGVF and the Vietnamese community in France will remain steadfast in their connection to the homeland and continue to offer ideas and support for Vietnam’s development strategies, particularly as the country strives to become stronger and more prosperous.

The celebration featured a series of vibrant cultural performances by students from Claudine’s Vietnamese language class, children from the "Ve Nguon" School, and the Thanh Xuan Dance Group. A highlight of the event was a dan bau (monochord) solo of “Dat Nuoc Loi Ru” by artist Van Thanh Nho, playing a traditional instrument in a musical style that is sure to evoke deep emotions and a strong sense of connection to the homeland./.