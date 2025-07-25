Overseas youth celebrate Vietnamese language in Nghe An

Young OVs engage in discussions in Vietnamese at the event. (Photo: VNA)

More than 100 overseas Vietnamese youths from 31 countries and territories participated in a mother tongue exchange programme themed “continuing the story of peace” on the evening of July 23 in the central province of Nghe An, as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2025.



During the event, participants sang, recited poetry, acted in skits, and shared their feelings, all in Vietnamese.



Speaking at the event, Ngo Thi Thanh Mai, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and head of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2025 delegation, said that the language exchange was a highlight of this year’s camp. It not only helped participants practice Vietnamese but also nurtured their love for their mother tongue and the home country’s culture.



For many, Vietnamese is a second language, or even one they are just beginning to learn, but Mai expressed her belief that a heart that loves Vietnamese will still convey sincere feelings, even if the words aren’t perfect.



Tran Mai Chi, a youth from Germany, shared that while living abroad, she only had the chance to learn and speak Vietnamese with her parents. Her vocabulary was limited. However, after participating in the camp and traveling to different provinces and cities, interacting with other Vietnamese-origin youths from around the world, she gained new vocabulary and a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s culture and history.



A performance by OV youth staged at the event (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the delegation visited the Kim Lien special national relic site, including both the paternal and maternal hometowns of the late President Ho Chi Minh – the founder of mordern Vietnam.



The Party and Government have consistently prioritised the preservation and promotion of national cultural identity and the Vietnamese language among overseas communities. In August 2022, the Prime Minister approved a project to honor the language among the group for 2022–2030. The initiative has received enthusiastic support, sparking a growing movement to teach and learn Vietnamese through engaging and meaningful activities./.