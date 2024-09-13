Overseas Vietnamese worldwide raise funds for flood victims in Vietnam

In response to the appeal of Party General Secretary and President To Lam, and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, Vietnamese embassies and communities in Malaysia, South Africa, Germany, Algeria, and Hungary have launched donation drives to raise funds for people in difficult circumstances and those being affected by Typhoon Yagi in the homeland.



After the launching ceremony in Malaysia on September 12, the Vietnamese Embassy collected over 33 million VND (nearly 1,350 USD).



The Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association and liaison committees of Vietnamese in the country have published the embassy's call for support on their fanpages. The donation campaign will last until September 21.

In Germany, Vietnamese expats donated nearly 25,500 EUR (nearly 28,280 USD) within the day the donation campaign was launched (September 11), according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.



Many associations across Germany are continuing to carry out fund-raising activities to support flood victims in the homeland.



Meanwhile, the total amount of money donated to flood victims at launching programmes for donations in Algeria and Hungary was nearly 40 million VND (about 1,630 USD).



Donation activities will continue in the coming days. The donations will be sent to the homeland as soon as possible to promptly deliver to people in flood-affected areas.



Practical spiritual and material assistance is expected to ease pain and loss of flood victims, helping them quickly restore production and stabilise their lives./.