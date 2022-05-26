Overseas Vietnamese visit Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform  

The delegation comprises more than 40 OVs from 17 countries around the world .Photo: VNA

A delegation of more than 40 overseas Vietnamese (OV) from 17 countries around the world have visited people and soldiers in Truong Sa island district, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and DK1 platform.



The visit, which was delayed for two years due to COVID-19, is the 10th of its kind held by the State Committee for OV Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Naval High Command.



According to Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for OV Affairs, the visit aims to affirm Vietnam’s sovereignty and sovereign rights over the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and southern continental shelf.



This is also a chance for the OVs to meet, exchange and foster connections with their fellow Vietnamese at home, contributing to strengthening great solidarity bloc, he said.



The organisation of the visit in the context of COVID-19 impacts shows the sentiments and responsibilities of the Party and State towards the Vietnamese community abroad, he added.



Responding to the call of the State Committee over the past 10 years, OVs have made their material and spiritual contributions to Truong Sa. During the visit, the OVs presented gifts and necessities to soldiers and people in the island district.



The visit, spanning from May 17-25, the OVs engaged in many activities, including exploring the daily life of locals in the island district, attending a flag hoisting ceremony, and offering incense to heroic martyrs and President Ho Chi Minh./.