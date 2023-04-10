Overseas Vietnamese pin high hope on President’s Laos visit

Overseas Vietnamese, businesses, and students who are living, working, and studying in Laos on April 10 lined the streets from Vientiane's Wattay International Airport to welcome President Vo Van Thuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, now on an official visit to Laos.

Nguyen Thi Lan, who has been living in Laos for years, said overseas Vietnamese in Laos are happy at the visit, adding that they hope the President's visit will achieve good results that help the Vietnamese community in Laos grow stronger.

Waving two national flags of Vietnam and Laos, Tran Thi Bich Hoai, an overseas Vietnamese living in Vientiane for nearly 20 years, said she believes Thuong’s visit will help further tighten the special relationship between the two countries, helping the Vietnamese community in Laos to be more convenient in doing business in the host country.

Le Van Mui, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane, said that the Vietnamese community in Laos is happy and always looks forward to the first visit to Laos by the President.

President Thuong's official visit, made at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, will last until April 11./.