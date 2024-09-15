Overseas Vietnamese join hands to help typhoon victims

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia launched a donation campaign on September 13, raising more than 30,000 USD in just a few hours.



In Cambodia, the Vietnamese embassy has received nearly 40,000 USD contributed by organisations and individuals following the launch of the donation campaign on September 13.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan, reported that Vietnamese organisations and individuals in Japan contributed around 850 million VND (over 34,600 USD) right at the ceremony to launch the donation campaign.



The campaign to raise funds to support typhoon victims in Vietnam will continue in the coming days.



The number of dead and missing victims due to Typhoon Yagi and subsequent flooding rose to 345 as of 8am September 14, including 262 fatalities./.



VNA