Overseas Vietnamese in RoK place high hopes in Vietnam’s new National Assembly

Dao Tuan Hung, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Community in Korea (AVCK), speaks in an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in the Republic of Korea. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam prepares to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the over-370,000-strong Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has voiced confidence that the new legislature will continue improving policies and tapping the intellectual and business potential of overseas Vietnamese (OVs), helping drive the country’s rapid and sustainable growth.

Dao Tuan Hung, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Community in Korea (AVCK), said expatriates closely follow developments in Vietnam and view major political events such as NA elections as an occasion to reaffirm their connection with the homeland. He noted that the Vietnamese community in the RoK has expanded significantly, with a growing number of intellectuals, experts and entrepreneurs working in high-tech fields including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. With stronger mechanisms to connect overseas talent, he said, the expertise of Vietnamese abroad could become a key catalyst for the country’s science–technology and economic advancement in the years ahead.

From an academic standpoint, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Que of the International Graduate School of Languages Education praised recent improvements in Vietnam’s legislative work. He said many newly enacted laws have closely reflected practical demands, helping improve the investment climate, promote science and technology development, and build a solid foundation for the nation’s long-term progress. As Vietnam–RoK ties have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he added, appropriate policies from the NA will help unlock new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

From the business community’s perspective, Denise Pham, CEO of real estate firm KOVIRE, said OV entrepreneurs have been paying close attention to institutional reforms and improvements to Vietnam’s investment climate. According to her, the NA’s efforts to strengthen the legal framework and enhance market transparency have helped bolster the confidence of overseas investors and entrepreneurs seeking to expand partnerships in Vietnam. She expressed hope that the 16th NA will maintain reform momentum, particularly in digital transformation and market governance.

Highlighting the role of community networks in business development, Pham Thi Mai Thuong, founder of the Pho Viet project and CEO of Bun Pho tuoi NoodleSaigon20, said OVs provide a unique bridge connecting international markets with businesses at home. She voiced hope that the 16th NA will continue refining the legal framework and introduce long-term cooperation programmes to help Vietnamese firms better leverage overseas networks to broaden markets and promote Vietnamese cultural values worldwide.

Many community members also called for sustained attention from the new NA to policies supporting OVs, especially those aimed at preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity among younger generations born and raised abroad. Community representatives stressed that the bond between OVs and their homeland goes beyond sentiment, representing a valuable resource for Vietnam to deepen international integration and pursue sustainable development in the years ahead./.