Overseas Vietnamese in Czech Republic promote solidarity

The Vietnamese People Association in the Czech Republic on October 12 held a meeting to review its performance in the past time and identify orientations for the next year.



At the meeting, Nguyen Duy Nhien, Chairman of the association, summarised and evaluated the the association’s activities, highlighting solidarity and mutual support to overcome difficulties of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic.



Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, spoke highly of the development of the asssociation since its establishment nearly 25 years.

Towards the 25th anniversary of the association's founding, and the association’s 7th congress for the 2024-2029 term, the association has defined work directions for next year with a focus on activities to help its members stabilise their lives and better integrate into the the host's society, promote the beautiful images of Vietnamese people, coordinate with Vietnamese representative agencies to provides updates on policies and procedures related to Vietnamese people abroad and new policies and laws of the host country./.