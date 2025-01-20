Overseas Vietnamese honoured for contributions to homeland, community

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien chaired a meeting in Hanoi on January 19 to honour outstanding collectives and individuals from the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community who returned home for the annual programme Homeland Spring 2025.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted the presence of a delegation of 100 outstanding OVs from 32 countries and territories, representing more than 6 million Vietnamese abroad, at the Homeland Spring 2025, reflecting the profound connection and affection they hold for the homeland.

She noted that despite challenges over the past year, the OV community has remained united and resilient, making significant strides in various areas. Many have not only adapted and settled into their new lives but also become active players in the political life of the host countries. From successful entrepreneurs to scholars and experts, they have significantly contributed to Vietnam's ongoing development process.

Reflecting on Vietnam's accomplishments in 2024, Chien acknowledged the pivotal role played by the global Vietnamese community, saying that their collaboration has greatly strengthened the great national unity bloc.

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching, he extended his warmest wishes for a year of good health, happiness, success and new achievements to the 100 outstanding OVs and all Vietnamese nationals living and working abroad, encouraging them to keep contributing to both their host countries and Vietnam.

The event culminated with the VFF Central Committee recognising the outstanding contributions of eight collectives and 18 individuals. They were awarded certificates of merit for their roles in community building and uniting, and their active involvement in various campaigns and movements initiated by the VFF./.