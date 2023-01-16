Making news
Overseas Vietnamese gather in Tet celebrations
At a Tet celebration organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on January 15, Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh highlighted achievements in the two countries’ relations in 2022, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Labour Party of Australia, bilateral ties will develop even more strongly in the time ahead.
He noted that last year, the Vietnamese community in Australia stayed united, contributed to the homeland, and carried out many activities to help strengthen connections between the two countries.
As Vietnam and Australia will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, Thanh said he hopes new breakthroughs will be recorded in bilateral diplomatic, economic, trade, and investment links.
The diplomat also called on the community to increase support for one another, help promote the countries’ strategic partnership, and further contribute to the homeland.
On this occasion, the embassy presented certificates of merit to the Vietnamese collectives and individuals in Australia in recognition of their outstanding dedications to bilateral friendship and cooperation.
Similar celebratory events have also been held by the Vietnamese embassies in Cuba, Japan, Algeria, Germany, and Mexico, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver of Canada, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN and the country’s Consulate General in New York.
The coming Lunar New Year, the Year of the Cat, will start on January 22./.