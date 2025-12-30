Overseas Vietnamese encouraged to contribute to homeland's development

Vietnam’s Ethnic Cultures Festival in Quang Tri province in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Creating favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to contribute opinions to Party resolutions, draft documents for Party congresses and major policies of the Party and the State is a strategic priority aimed at mobilising the combined strength of the entire nation for development, according to Dr Nguyen Quoc Hung.

Dr Hung, from the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences and Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the Party and State have consistently pursued policies to encourage and harness the significant potential of overseas Vietnamese through expanding consultation mechanisms, making socio-economic and cultural policies, and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

He said the provision of diverse forums for overseas Vietnamese to engage in national affairs reflects an open, progressive and consistent approach. Vietnamese at home and abroad can now contribute ideas on key national issues through multiple channels, ranging from conferences and seminars to written submissions via socio-political organisations.

In the context of digital transformation, overseas Vietnamese can also submit feedback through the VNeID application, which allows users to access documents and send comments directly via mobile devices. Dr Hung described this as a breakthrough tool that facilitates broad participation, particularly among younger generations.

Draft documents have also been widely published on the websites of State agencies and major media outlets, including VNA, VOV and VTV, as well as Party newspapers and ministries’ portals, to ensure transparency and wide public engagement.

Ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, the 13th Party Central Committee has released full draft documents for public consultation, including among overseas Vietnamese. According to Dr Hung, this marks an important innovation in leadership methods, demonstrating the Party’s democratic, open and receptive spirit, while reaffirming that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and active stakeholders in national development.

Living in Russia for decades, Dr Hung said he has consistently felt the Party’s and State’s attention and trust towards overseas Vietnamese, and expressed his pride in Vietnam’s growing international standing. This, he noted, reinforces the sense of responsibility among overseas Vietnamese as the country enters a new development era.

The Vietnamese community in Russia has actively participated in consultations on major policies, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Politburo's Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration, and draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress. Beyond policy input, they have contributed through practical activities in science, education, investment connectivity, trade promotion, cultural preservation, and social welfare support for Vietnam.

Dr Hung also highlighted the emergence of a young generation of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts in Russia who are eager to contribute through knowledge transfer and international experience sharing, underscoring the need for stronger expert networks linking Vietnam and Russia.

He concluded that the 14th National Party Congress is a milestone as Vietnam enters a pivotal development phase, with the goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045. The overseas Vietnamese community in Russia remains confident in the Party’s strategic direction and ready to accompany the nation on its path towards a prosperous and resilient Vietnam, Dr Hung said./.