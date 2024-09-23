Overseas Vietnamese continue to raise funds for flood victims

The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia receives token of relief worth over 17,000 EUR (19,000 USD) raised by the Vietnamese community in the European country (Photo: VNA)

Over the past few days, Vietnamese embassies and communities in Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Japan and Tanzania have launched donation drives to raise funds for people affected by typhoon Yagi at home.



As of September 20, the Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia had collected over 17,000 EUR (19,000 USD) just one week after the campaign was launched in response to the appeals of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



The Vietnamese Embassies in Poland and the Czech Republic have raised over 1 billion VND ( 40,642 USD) and 3.3 billion VND, respectively.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Tanzania launched a fundraising campaign on September 21 during which ambassador Vu Thanh Huyen highlighted that the mutual love and support of those living far from the homeland will be a source of encouragement for compatriots suffering typhoon damage in the country.



Meanwhile, the total amount of donations, both cash and kind, from the Vietnamese community in Japan hit over 3.6 billion VND, which will be sent to competent agencies of Vietnam to promptly deliver to people in need in the homeland./.