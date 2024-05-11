The three-day event discusses the role of women in driving the future economy. It draws over 1,000 government leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs from 70 countries worldwide, including the US, Mexico, Vietnam, Cameroon, and Kazakhstan.

Within its framework, the OVs living across eight European nations met with President of the summit Irene Natividad and joined a business-networking event with 31 members of WeLead – a Vietnamese-based network of trailblazing women leaders, who are also in Madrid to attend the forum.

In her remarks, the president of the OV forum, Phan Bich Thien, the first-time participation shows that Vietnamese women in Europe not only form a network but also reach out to connect with their peers from other countries worldwide.

Natividad asserted that women worldwide, including those from Vietnam, play a significant role in the global economy.

Echoing the view, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Chairwoman of WeLead, expressed her belief that the meeting between female entrepreneurs from Vietnam and the Vietnamese diaspora in Europe will open up opportunities for partnerships.

On this occasion, a cooperation agreement was signed between WeLead and the OV forum in Europe./.