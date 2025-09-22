Overseas training programme wraps up, supporting Vietnamese language

Consul General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, Japan, Vu Chi Mai, speaks at the closing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

A fortnight-long online course methods of teaching Vietnamese to overseas children closed on September 20.

Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Global Network for Teaching Vietnamese Language and Culture, the programme drew over 500 teachers from 30 countries and territories.

Vu Chi Mai, Consul General in Fukuoka, stressed that preserving and spreading Vietnamese among the Vietnamese community abroad is a sacred mission connecting younger generations to their roots.

Dinh Hoang Linh, Consul General in Khon Kaen, Thailand, said that the training provided modern methods and stronger links with the homeland.

Professor Nguyen Minh Thuyet, head of the advisory board, praised the global dedication of teachers, while Venerable Thich Phap Quang shared how the programme has strengthened Vietnamese classes for children in Sri Lanka.

The course featured five intensive online sessions, hundreds of submitted assignments, and contributions from leading scholars.

Organisers also announced the upcoming launch of the Global Network for Teaching Vietnamese Language and Culture on September 29, aiming to build a worldwide map of Vietnamese classes, digitise materials, and expand training support./.