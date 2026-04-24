Overseas scholar honoured for contributions to national development, Vietnam - Australia ties

Associate Professor Dr. Duong Thi Hong Lien, currently working at Curtin University in Western Australia, receives a Certificate of Merit from Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: VNA

The Consulate General of Vietnam in Perth, Australia on April 23 presented a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs to Associate Professor Dr Duong Thi Hong Lien of Curtin University, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese community abroad and to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.



The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives of local authorities and academia, including Pamela Currie, Director of the Western Australia State Office under Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Professor Vanessa Chang of Curtin University, and leaders of community organisations such as the Western Australian Vietnamese Women's Association (WAVNWA), the Australia–Vietnam Talent Network, and the Vietnam-Australia Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA).



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Thanh Ha highlighted Lien as a distinguished Vietnamese intellectual in Australia, noting her achievements in research and teaching as well as her meaningful contributions to the community and bilateral cooperation. She reaffirmed that connecting and empowering overseas Vietnamese intellectuals remains a key priority, particularly in education, research and knowledge transfer between Vietnam and Western Australia.



Currie said initiatives and projects led by Lien have made tangible contributions to strengthening development cooperation between Australia and Vietnam, particularly in areas such as energy transition, sustainable development and capacity building. She described these efforts as clear evidence of the effectiveness of the bilateral partnership.



Meanwhile, Randhir Amoganathan, President of the United Nations Association of Australia - WA devision, also acknowledged Lien’s role in connecting communities and promoting shared values, describing her as a model of combining knowledge, social responsibility and a strong commitment to community service. Her contributions, he noted, have not only benefited the Vietnamese community but also advanced the shared values of cooperation, integration and sustainable development upheld by both Australia and Vietnam.



The Certificate of Merit recognises Lien’s leadership in 10 Australia-funded projects implemented at Curtin University since 2022, focusing on key areas including energy transition, carbon market development, digital transformation and policy building. Notably, a capacity-building programme for around 200 Vietnamese officials and leaders has helped enhance human resources and promote practical cooperation between the two countries.



Beyond academia, Lien has been active in community work, serving as VASEA Vice President and contributing to initiatives supporting disaster-affected communities in Vietnam, raising nearly 190,000 AUD during 2024–2025.



Professor Vanessa Chang commended Lien’s role in strengthening academic links between Curtin University and Vietnamese partners, while VASEA President Professor Nghiem Duc Long described her as embodying the values of excellence, collaboration and service.



Expressing her gratitude, Lien said the recognition reflects not only her personal efforts but also the strength of cooperation among academia, governments and communities of both countries.



The ceremony highlighted the vital role of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals in contributing to national development and deepening Vietnam–Australia ties, particularly in education and training, while reaffirming their role as an integral part of the Vietnamese nation./.