Overseas artist recalls unforgettable memory with Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vu Kim Thanh (centre) and his wife pose for a group photo with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during the leader's visit to the UK in 2013. (Photo: VNA)

Painter and photographer Vu Kim Thanh, currently Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP), a London-based charity that aims to bring Vietnamese community together, said he was shocked and deeply sad upon hearing the news on the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in London, Thanh recounted his memories with the Party leader, notably the meeting during the Party General Secretary's visit to the UK on January 22-23, 2013. As a reporter for a local newspaper, Thanh had the honour to greet the Party leader and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport.

He had the opportunity to film and take photos of the General Secretary from the moment the plane landed until he met with British diplomatic officials in the VIP lounge at Heathrow Airport. He also followed the delegation to the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to meet with embassy officials, overseas Vietnamese, and various associations.

The visit was very successful and Thanh also had an indelible personal memory as the Party leader attended the opening ceremony of an art exhibition that was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, showcasing his paintings.

During the visit, the Party leader left a profound impression and many warm feelings among the overseas Vietnamese in the UK in general and Thanh in particular, regarding his talent, wit and humanity.

General Secretary Trong is a personality of modesty, integrity and dedication to the public interest following the path of the great President Ho Chi Minh, he said.

Thanh also expressed his admiration for Party leader's decisive actions in eliminating corrupt officials and believed that Trong's moral example will be followed by future leaders./.