Over 95,000 people join online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations
In the week, 53,528 people answered all 10 questions correctly.
The contest forms part of the activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
Beginning on June 13, the quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there is one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second worth 2 million VND each, and five third worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.