Over 907 billion VND pledged in support of flood victims

Van Nham commune in Lang Son province is heavily flooded due to the circulation of Storm No. 11. Photo: VNA

As of 5 p.m. on October 11, individuals, agencies, and organisations had pledged a total of 907.45 billion VND (34.45 million USD) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to support victims of natural disasters.



Of the total, Vingroup contributed 500 billion VND, which is being directly implemented in the provinces of Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Son La, Lang Son, Thai Nguyen, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, and Bac Ninh.



Hanoi sent 100 billion VND to local VFF chapters, while Can Tho provided 2.5 billion VND to Nghe An, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri.



On October 3, the first tranche of 265 billion VND from the central relief fund was allocated to 17 localities to help them recover from the impact of Storm No. 10.



Specifically, 30 billion VND was allocated each to Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri; 20 billion VND each to Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa; and 15 billion VND each to Lao Cai, Phu Tho, and Tuyen Quang. Meanwhile, 10 billion VND each was distributed to Lang Son, Cao Bang, Son La, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Hue, and Da Nang.



The central relief committee under the VFF Central Committee continues to update and publicly release the list of donors through mass media channels./.