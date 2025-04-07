Over 90% of citizens report no difficulties from civil servants

The northern port city of Hai Phong has worked hard to develop its infrastructure and promote administrative reform. (Photo: VNA)

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS) in 2024 increased by 1.28% as compared to the previous year, reaching an average of 83.94%, with more than 90% of surveyed citizens reporting no inconvenience or unnecessary complications when working with civil servants.



The results were announced by Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra at the Government’s monthly meeting and its conference with localities on April 6.



This marks the eighth year the Ministry of Home Affairs has measured the SIPAS, aiming to objectively assess state agencies' service quality and contribute to a transparent, citizen-centred administrative system with improved accountability. The index comprises 42 sub-indexes reflecting perceptions and evaluations, 51 sub-indexes measuring satisfaction levels, and 10 others capturing citizens' needs and expectations.



To determine the 2024 SIPAS, Tra said that her ministry had worked with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Vietnam Veterans Association, and Vietnam Post Corporation to survey 36,525 citizens across 195 district-level administrative units, 385 commune-level administrative units, and 1,170 villages, hamlets, and residential areas.



The five localities with the highest SIPAS results are Hai Phong, Thai Nguyen, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, and Ba Ria - Vung Tau. Conversely, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Quang Nam, An Giang, and Quang Ngai recorded the lowest satisfaction rates.



Public satisfaction with policy development and implementation in general reached 83.84% in 2024, an increase of 1.35% compared to 2023, with results across provinces ranging from 78.16% to 90.59%.



Satisfaction with public administrative service delivery last year stood at 84.09%, up 1.12% from 2023, with provincial results ranging from 78.18% to 92.00%.



As for citizens' expectations, the 2024 survey identified three main priorities, namely improving the competence of official, civil servants, and public employees in resolving public matters (66.56% of respondents), bettering their service attitude toward citizens (63.10%), and increasing transparency in information provision (59.42%).

At Tan Cang - Hai Phong International Container Terminal (Photo: VNA)

The SIPAS 2024 results acknowledged the tremendous efforts by local administrations at all levels in implementing solutions to improve the quality of services for citizens, Tra highlighted, noting that over the years, the index has produced positive results and impacts for both government agencies and citizens, providing a foundation for state agencies to identify current conditions and take specific measures to promote reform and better service quality.



Meanwhile, the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) also maintained positive growth in 2024, achieving its highest average value to date – at 88.37%, up 1.39% from 2023. For the second consecutive year, all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities scored above 80%, with 53 localities having better performance as compared to the previous year. Declines were recorded in nine others but inconsiderable.



Hai Phong city claimed the top spot in this index, achieving a remarkable score of 96.17%. This marked a 4.3% increase from the previous year and pushed the city up one position in the national rankings compared to 2023.



Ba Ria – Vung Tau province secured the second place, with a score of 93.35%, up three places from its 2023 ranking. Several other localities also demonstrated notable progress, including Hanoi climbing to the third place with a score of 92.75%, followed by Quang Ninh in fourth at 91.49%, and Thai Nguyen rounding out the top five with 91.47%.



At the other end of the spectrum, Cao Bang province ranked last in the index with a score of 82.95%./.