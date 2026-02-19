Over 8,300 babies born in first four days of Tet holiday

Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA

A total of 8,358 babies were born at medical facilities nationwide, through both natural delivery and cesarean sections, during the first four days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Health.



As of noon on February 18, 89,006 patients were receiving treatment at hospitals and other medical facilities across the country.



In the previous 24 hours alone, healthcare providers conducted more than 39,200 medical examinations and emergency treatments. Doctors also performed over 2,200 surgeries, including 407 emergency operations.



Blood supplies remained stable, with 19,857 units available for treatment as of February 18 noon. On the first and second days of Tet, many donors gave blood and platelets at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, helping ensure sufficient reserves during the holiday period.



Over the four-day holiday, medical facilities recorded 2,876 examination and emergency cases related to suspected traffic accidents. Of these, 1,189 patients required hospital admission for further treatment or monitoring.



The ministry affirmed that throughout the holiday, the health sector maintained adequate preparations and ensured a sufficient supply of medicines for medical examination, treatment, and disease prevention nationwide./.