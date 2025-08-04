Making news
Over 6,000 runners join BaDen Mountain International Marathon 2025
The BaDen Mountain International Marathon 2025 took place in the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 3, attracting more than 6,000 domestic and international runners.
The event was co-organised by the Tay Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nexus Sport Events, and Tay Ninh Sun JSC.
Part of the Vietnam Nexus Marathon Series (VNMS), the race featured four distances of 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km, catering to all ages and fitness levels, from beginners to professional athletes.
According to the department, a major highlight was the racecourse being the first in Tay Ninh to meet standards set by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). This certification qualifies runners' results at the event for global marathon rankings.
The course led participants through scenic landmarks of the province, closely associated with the Ba Den Mountain tourist complex. Runners started at the foot of the mountain and passed iconic local sites such as Ma Thien Lanh valley and the Tay Ninh Holy See.
At the finish line, Edwin Yebei Kiptoo of Kenya won the men’s 42km race, while Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa of Vietnam topped the women’s category.
In the 21km race, Hoang Nguyen Thanh and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan claimed first places in the men's and women’s categories, respectively.
Le Huu Loc and Le Thi Kim Phuong won the 10km men’s and women’s races, while Nguyen Trung Hieu and Nguyen Thi Hiep triumphed in the men's and women's 5km categories, respectively./.