Over 60% of passengers on Nhon-Hanoi station metro use monthly passes

The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro’s elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay transported nearly 3.4 million passengers in six months after it began commercial operation in August 2024.

According to data from the Hanoi Metro Company, since the start of operations, the line has recorded an average of over 480,000 passengers per month.

Notably, more than 60% of the passengers on the Nhon - Hanoi Station metro’s elevated section use monthly passes, highlighting the growing preference for urban rail transport, particularly among students, office workers, and daily commuters.

The Nhon - Hanoi Station metro’s elevated section spans 8.5 kilometers and began commercial operation on August 8, 2024.

The whole metro project has a total length of 12.5km from Nhon in Nam Tu Liem district via Kim Ma street to the Hanoi Railway Station in Dong Da district. Construction began in 2010 at an estimated cost of over 34.8 trillion VND (nearly 1.37 billion USD). The line passes through eight elevated and four underground stations.



The operation of the elevated section has helped people save time and travel costs, while connecting urban areas and creating favourable conditions for green and sustainable socio-economic development./.