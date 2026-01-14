Over 5.88 million social beneficiaries receive cash gifts ahead of Party Congress, Tet

Leaders of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Loi ward, Ho Chi Minh City, present gift from the Party and State to a social assistance recipient at her home on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026 Lunar New Year. Photo: VNA

By December 31, 2025, more than 5.88 million beneficiaries, including revolution contributors, social assistance recipients, social pensioners and other vulnerable groups, had received gifts on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet).



Of the total, over 1.55 million were people with meritorious service to the revolution while more than 4.33 million were beneficiaries of social assistance and social pensions, according to prelimiary reports from 28 of the 34 provinces and cities.



Among the gift recipients, 2.36 million people, or 40.26%, were paid via bank transfer. This included 98,940 recipients (1.68%) through social security accounts on the VNeID platform, and 2.27 million people (38.58%) via allowance and benefit accounts. More than 3.5 million people, accounting for 59.74%, received the gifts in cash.



The gift-presentation programme was rolled out in a coordinated and timely manner, reflecting the Party and the State’s deep attention to people who rendered service to the revolution, as well as social assistance beneficiaries and social pensioners. State agencies, particularly at the grassroots level, made concerted efforts in the final days of the year to ensure the gifts were delivered within the prescribed timeframe.



Under the Government’s Resolution No. 418/NQ-CP, those eligible to receive a cash gift of 400,000 VND (15.2 USD) include revolution contributors, social assistance beneficiaries, and social pensioners as defined by relevant ordinances and decrees, as well as orphans without guardians or those living in orphanages.



Based on this resolution, the PM issued Decision No. 2814/QD-TTg, allocating more than 2.5 trillion VND from the central budget to the 34 provinces and cities. The funding is earmarked for the distribution of gifts to more than 1.65 million people with meritorious service to the revolution and over 4.63 million social assistance beneficiaries and social pensioners./.