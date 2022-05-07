The volunteers have good health and are fluent in foreign languages. They had been fully injected two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



They will participate in activities deployed by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Hanoi and the Organising Committee of SEA Games 31.



The HCYU of Hanoi created a Facebook page for SEA Games 31’s volunteers at https://www.facebook.com/tnvseagames31hanoi, which frequently updates the capital city’s preparations for the Games.



In addition, units of the youth union have held activities to clean up streets and support tourism events in Hanoi.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.