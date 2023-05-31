Over 5,000 tonnes of fresh lychee shipped to China via Lao Cai border gate

As many as 5,400 tonnes of fresh lychees have been exported to China via Lao Cai province’s Kim Thanh II international border gate since the beginning of the harvesting season, according to Pham Van Phuc, deputy head of Customs Office at Lao Cai International Border Gate.

He said that all shipments of fresh lychee arriving at the border gate are given priority to be cleared before other types of goods, adding that the office strives to provide the best condition for exporters to speed up customs clearance.

To support the export of the fruit, the Management Board of Lao Cai Border Economic Zone has directed units at the border gate to arrange for staff to begin shifts early to ensure all procedures are completed within one day. Ahead of the lychee season, the board held discussions with the Chinese side to tackle obstacles to facilitate the export of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Hoang Minh Du, deputy head of the border station based at Kim Thanh II Border Gate, said that said before the lychee season, the unit had devised a plan to regulate traffic and asked soldiers on duty at the border gate to give priority to trucks carrying lychee fruit. When vehicles arrived at the border area, they were guided to avoid traffic jams even during peak times. The unit also informed businesses about export-import-related procedures as required by the Chinese side so as to avoid affecting the progress of goods clearance.

According to the Lao Cai Economic Zone Management Board, nearly 29,000 tonnes of lychee from the northern province of Hai Duong and Bac Duong is anticipated to be exported to China this year.

The volume of the exported fruit will increase in the coming days as lychee enters its main season. It is expected that 50-70 trucks carrying lychee fruit will go through Lao Cai border gate to China each day from June 10./.