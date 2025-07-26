Making news
Over 500 brands take part in Vietnam Ad & Fun Week 2025
More than 500 domestic and international brands are showcasing their latest advertisement products and technologies at the Vietnam Ad & Fun Week 2025, which officially opened on July 24 at the Quang Trung Software City in Ho Chi Minh City.
The event, jointly organised by the HCM City Advertising Association and Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC, runs from July 22 to 26. It features a range of activities including exhibitions, the final round of the “StudentLive – Sales Arena” competition on TikTok Shop, cultural and sports activities, a job fair, and a seminar on optimising advertising revenue for retail chains.
A key highlight from July 24 to 26 is the 15th Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VietAd 2025), held alongside the Vietnam Smart Display 2025 exhibition. These events cover a wide variety of sectors such as advertising machinery, LED and smart display technologies, promotional gifts and materials, and printing and advertising services.
According to Nguyen Thanh Dao, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Advertising Association and President of the HCM City Advertising Association, said VietAd 2025 is the only exhibition on advertising equipment and technology in Vietnam recognised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as meeting international standards. He noted that the annual event serves as a key platform for industry businesses to exchange technology, seek partners, and expand their supplier networks.
Running concurrently is the 4th Vietnam International Electricity, Energy, Industrial Machinery, Smart Factory and Automation (EMA Vietnam 2025). The exhibition showcases advanced power and automation solutions, featuring electrical equipment, smart sensors, industrial machinery, and IoT technologies.
Vietnam Ad & Fun Week 2025 and EMA Vietnam 2025, together hosting nearly 350 booths from 10 countries and territories, are expected to welcome around 15,000 visitors throughout the week./.