Over 4,000 people join Vietnam-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival in Da Nang
Luong Minh Sam, Chairman of the Council of Dong A University – the organiser of the event, said that this year's festival took place in a special context, towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan in 2023.
Shimonishi Kiyoshi, Japanese Deputy Consul General in Da Nang city, said that the festival was a good chance for students and young people to understand more about the Japanese culture and thereby become bridges connecting the two countries.
The festival featured Japanese tea, Origami (Japanese paper folding craft), Vietnamese calligraphy, Japanese comics, and a photo exhibition on Dong A University in its cooperation with Japan, among others.
Meanwhile, at the Japan Job Day 2022, 12 Japanese enterprises registered for recruiting human resources with 651 positions.
More than 500 students in various majors participated in face-to-face and online interviews with Japanese partners./.