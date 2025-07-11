Over 3,000 athletes compete at Vietnam dancesport festival 2025

Athletes at the Vietnam Dancesport Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Dancesport Festival 2025 officially kicked off on July 10 evening at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes from 37 countries and territories.

The festival, jointly organised by the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation and the KTA – King The Art Training Centre, is one of the most prestigious dancesport events in Asia. It has been entrusted by the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) to simultaneously host the Southeast Asian Championships, the Asian Championships, and for the first time, the Asian Women's Solo Championship.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation Tran Chien Thang highlighted the event as a vivid example of the connection between sports and culture, thereby tightening friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect among nations.

This year’s festival welcomes dancers across age groups and has set a new record with more than 4,000 competition entries. It saw more than 100 international referees. Vietnam's hosting unprecedented tournaments not only reflects the WDSF’s strong confidence in the country, but also affirms its growing reputation and organisational capacity in the global dancesport arena.

To prepare Vietnam’s top athletes for the event, renowned coach Khanh Thi, Director of KTA – King The Art, sent dance pairs such as Phan Hien – Thu Huong and Ngoc An – To Uyen to train in Europe and compete in WDSF-ranked events in China, Malaysia, Denmark, and Germany earlier this year./.