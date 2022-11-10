Over 300 rescued Sri Lankans in stable conditions: spokesperson

More than 300 Sri Lankans who were rescued at sea off Vietnam are now in stable conditions and have been provided with temporary accommodations, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on November 9.



At 6pm on November 6, Myanmar-flagged fishing vessel LADY R3, which was carrying the 305 Sri Lankans to Canada, broke down and drifted at sea about 258 nautical miles to the southeast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Vung Tau cape.



Encountering the incident coupled with strong wind, the ship sent out a mayday.



Upon receiving the distress signal, the Region 3’s maritime search and rescue coordination centre immediately searched the waters to locate the fishing vessel and broadcast emergency signals to other ships in the vicinity.



From 3:30 to 5:30pm on November 7, Japanese cargo ship HELIOS LEADER, en route from Japan to Singapore, approached the LADY R3 and brought all the passengers on its board.



All of the Sri Lankans have been handed over to Ba Ria-Vung Tau competent forces and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Ho Chi Minh City. They are now staying in Vung Tau city, and Dat Do and Xuyen Moc districts.



According to the spokesperson, after learning of the incident, the Foreign Ministry informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Hanoi and it is closely coordinating with certain international organisations, relevant agencies and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to deploy humanitarian aid in line with Vietnamese law and international practice.



The ministry is working with relevant sides in the spirit of humanity, responsibility and international cooperation, she stressed.



Hang noted that over the past time, Vietnamese maritime forces have successfully rescued foreign vessels in distress in the waters belonging to Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction./.