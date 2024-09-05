Over 25 million students nationwide start new school year

A teacher and students at Thang Long Primary School in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)



More than 25 million students nationwide started the 2024-2025 school year on September 5.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a letter to the education and training sector, in which, he emphasised that this new school year is the first year for the sector to implement Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW of the Politburo on continuing to implement Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW dated November 4, 2013 on comprehensive reform of education and training to meet the demand of industrialisation and modernisation in the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration, and deploy the new general education programme in all grades from the 1st to the 12th.

The top leader asked the education and training sector to properly follow this year’s motto of “Innovation, creativity, quality improvement, solidarity and discipline”.

Education and training should continue to be oriented towards human development and happiness, maximise the human factor, and define people as the centre, key stakeholders, resources, and target of development, creating a cornerstone for realising the goal of a strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation with rich people, he wrote.

The leader expressed his belief that students and trainees will exert efforts in learning, making self-improvement, acquiring and mastering knowledge, developing core skills, and nurturing big dreams to make the country increasingly prosperous and happy.

He requested teachers, managers, and workers in the education sector maintain their enthusiasm and love for the profession, stay creative, surmount every difficulty, and contribute more to their noble career.

Also on September 5 morning, other Party and State leaders shared the joy of the new school year with students across the country. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son congratulated teachers and students of Nguyen Dinh Chieu primary and secondary school in Hanoi; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the 2024-2025 school year at Pham Hung High School in the southern province of Vinh Long; Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia congratulated teachers and students of Tru Van Tho secondary school in Tien Giang province; Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the opening of the new academic year at Pac Po kindergarten in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, while National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh and Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long did the same at Nghia Phuong secondary school in Bac Giang province and Tuan Dao primary and secondary school in Hoa Binh province, respectively.

Sharing about the key tasks and solutions of the education and training sector in the new school year, Minister Nguyen Kim Son said that the ministry will soon submit to the Government a proposal on an action programme to implement Conclusion No. 91-KL/TW of the Politburo.

He said the sector will continue to review, revise and supplement the system of legal documents, remove difficulties and obstacles, create favourable mechanisms and policies for the development of education and training.

In particular, priority will be given to building the Law on Teachers which is expected to help solve issues relating to the development of the teaching staff - one of the most crucial matters in education.

The ministry also strives to soon issue a national education development strategy towards 2030 with a vision to 2045, Son said.

As of August 2024, the country has over 25.25 million students, including nearly 23.2 pupils studying at primary, secondary and high schools. There are nearly 54,000 educational institutions across the country with the number of lecturers, teachers, education managers, and workers in the whole sector totaling almost 1.66 million people./.