Over 21,000 runners join “My Vietnam 2025” race

Over 21,000 runners across the country take part in the “My Vietnam 2025” race (Photo: VNA)

The “My Vietnam 2025” race took place on August 24 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre and Vinhomes Global Gate in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, attracting 21,529 runners from provinces, cities, and clubs nationwide.

The event, considered a large-scale national sporting event, aimed to promote Vietnamese history, culture, and national spirit.

Vu Minh Ly, Deputy Director of the Media Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Head of the Organising Board, said September 2, 1945 is a glorious milestone, marking the birth of an independent and sovereign Vietnam. He further stated that the race was one of the key activities to celebrate the upcoming exhibition themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, showcasing the nation’s achievements over the past eight decades.

The event, considered a large-scale national sporting event, aimed to promote Vietnamese history, culture, and national spirit. (Photo: VNA)

Under the theme “The Spirit of Vietnam”, the race was designed to inspire younger generations to reflect on the nation's 80-year journey of growth and unity, and to reaffirm the collective aspiration for development in the new era.

With technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), the event not only promoted healthy lifestyles but also encouraged responsibility for a greener planet and a more sustainable Vietnam. The race called on the community to join hands for a clean, safe, and sustainable living environment, and to contribute to global efforts in tackling plastic waste pollution, thereby reinforcing Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Records Organisation presented a certificate to the organisers, recognising “My Vietnam 2025” as the race with the largest number of participants wearing the national red flag with yellow star T-shirt in Vietnam./.