Over 2,000 runners take part in forest trail run in Lam Dong
The LAAN Ultra Trail 2023 held by the Da Lat city People’s Committee and Lam An Joint Stock Company features 10-, 35-, 55-, 75-, and 100-kilometre races that traverse the pine forests of the Lam Vien Plateau from Lac Duong district to Dam Rong district and Da Lat city.
The 100-kilometre forest trail is the longest in Vietnam so far. It passes through the forests of Bidoup Nui Ba National Park and those surrounding Da Lat, bringing a great challenge to domestic and international racers.
According to the organisers, the LAAN Ultra Trail 2023 is the fifth of its kind held in the province. This year, the organisers coordinated with Thailand’s Running Connect to improve the quality of the course to an international level. The race is sanctioned by the Ultra Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB Index) scoring system, allowing athletes to qualify for ultra-long-distance running events around the world.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tien Hai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong province said that the off-road running movement in Lam Dong is trending, attracting a large number of domestic and international athletes.
He said such tournaments help the locality to develop its economy and tourism.
On this occasion, the event organisers and donors funded to build a suspension bridge in Pang Tieng village in Lat commune and donated bicycles to ethnic minority students in Lat and Dung K'Noh communes in the province’s Lac Duong district./.