Over 20 rare wild animals released (Photo VNA)

The Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) on June 12 said it has cooperated with the Cuc Phuong and Cat Tien national parks, and the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue centre to release 21 rescued rare animals back to the wild.



The animals include 11 Java pangolins, also known as the Malaysian or Sunda pangolin, three Asian small-clawed otters, four pig-tailed macaques (Macaca leonine), two long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis), and one brahminy kite.

According to the centre, the animals underwent a quarantine for at least 30 days to monitor their health condition, after which they were assessed for re-release conditions based on criteria such as health and capacity of self-defense in the wild.

The animals are all on the list of endangered, precious, and rare animal species in Decree No. 84/2021/ND-CP of the Government on the management of endangered forest plants and animals and the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Since its establishment, the centre has successfully rescued 4,280 wild animals, of which 1,709 are pangolins./.