Over 1.88 million USD raised for national sea and island fund

An art performance programme jointly held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) on August 9 raised over 44 billion VND (over 1.88 million USD) from 171 organisations and individuals for the "For the national sea and islands – For the Fatherland frontline" fund.



Addressing the programme, Chairwoman of the VFF Committee of HCM City Tran Kim Yen affirmed that protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty over the sea and islands is the responsibility of the entire Party, people, army, political system, and each Vietnamese citizen.



She called for contributions and donations from individuals, agencies, units, businesses, and schools in HCM City, and Vietnamese expats to the fund, in a bid to further support soldiers and people living, working, studying in border, sea and island areas.



Last year, the city’s fund mobilised over 17 billion VND, which have been spent on a series of activities, including helping officers, soldiers and people in border and island areas, especially building a cultural house on Thuyen Chai B island.



In the first eight months of 2022, with support from the fund, many events were held, including visits to present gifts to officers, soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district and DK1 platform.



In the remaining months of this years, the fund planned to carry out specific tasks and activities such as communications to raise public awareness of the national sea and island sovereignty, and support for soldiers and officers who are on their duty, and people living in border and island areas./.