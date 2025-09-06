Over 15.1 million USD mobilised in support of Cuban people in a month

The donation campaign is aimed at mobilising resources to support the Cuban people in overcoming hardships while further strengthening the special friendship between the two nations. (Photo: VNA)

The fundraising programme “65 Years of Vietnam–Cuba Solidarity” has garnered more than 400 billion VND (over 15.1 million USD) with nearly 2 million donations as of the morning of September 5, less than a month since its launch.

Officially initiated on August 13 in Hanoi, the programme quickly drew strong nationwide support. Thanks to online donation platforms, it surpassed its initial goal of 65 billion VND in just 30 hours.

Nguyen Hai Anh, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, underlined that each donation conveys a message of love and responsibility. He stressed that the result highlights the power of unity and widespread solidarity, adding that this is only the beginning of the campaign.

Running until October 16, the initiative aims to continue mobilising resources to help Cuban people address pressing needs in daily life, healthcare, and education, while fostering sustainable development. Hai Anh noted that diverse, transparent, and user-friendly donation methods will be expanded to facilitate contributions from individuals, organisations, and businesses.

On September 1, in the presence of Party General Secretary To Lam and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien handed over the first tranche of 385 billion VND on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people. The funds, raised within 20 days, were delivered promptly to Cuba to meet urgent medical and food needs, helping stabilise lives.

Marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cuba (1960–2025), the programme provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese people to demonstrate their enduring affection and loyalty to Cuba, while further cementing traditional friendship and contributing to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development./.