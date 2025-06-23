Over 1.5 million people assisted during humanitarian month 2025

Local residents receive essential goods at the 2025 Humanitarian Market for the Poor in Tien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

The Humanitarian Month 2025 has provided support for over 1.5 million people nationwide, exceeding its original target by 290%, to the tune of more than 709 billion VND (nearly 28 million USD), 77% higher than the planned goal.

According to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), this year’s campaign provided long-term aid for 3,785 individuals and organisations. Support included houses, clean water systems, school meal facilities, books, and livelihood assistance, with a total value of more than 118 billion VND.

More than 1 million people received emergency aid, gifts, or health support worth over 584 billion VND. Additionally, 378 first-aid training sessions and emergency drills were conducted, with a sum of 6.8 billion VND.

Major activities concentrated in Quang Tri, Dong Thap, and Dak Lak provinces, where the VRC collaborated with local authorities to organise medical check-ups, distribute free medicines, and support education, nutrition, and livelihoods for underprivileged communities. These events cost more than 68 billion VND.

The movement continued to spread across 45 provinces and cities through impactful initiatives such as free patient transport, free meals, and charity food programmes.

A standout feature was the online fitness campaign, held from November 2024 to April 2025. It engaged over 200,000 participants who collectively covered 7.47 million kilometres, raising 5.62 billion VND in humanitarian aid through distance-based conversions.

The campaign’s success reaffirmed the Vietnam Red Cross Society’s key role as a connector and coordinator in humanitarian affairs, promoting a compassionate, united, and sustainably developing society./.