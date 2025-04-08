Over 12,000 runners take part in VnExpress Marathon Hue 2025

The fifth VnExpress Marathon Hue 2025 is among activities held within the framework of Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025. Photo: Vnexpress



More than 12,000 runners joined the fifth VnExpress Marathon Hue 2025 in the ancient city last weekend, racing around world heritage sites including along the banks of Huong River, across Truong Tien bridge and skirting the former imperial capital.



The event was among activities held within the framework of Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025.



The event’s organisers said runners competed in four distances of 5km, 10km, 21km, along with the full marathon 42km for total cash-prizes of 1 billion VND (40,000 USD).



A special 700m race for kids was organised on the morning of April 5, attracting 2,000 young runners aged between 6 and 10.



According to Nguyen Thanh Binh, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hue city People's Committee, the marathon contributed to developing local sports, the economy and tourism.



During the event, runners and their relatives experienced culture, visit historical sites, and participate in shopping activities, thereby contributing to economic development and promoting the image of Hue as an attractive tourist destination.



Hue city earned more than 70 billion VND during last year’s tournament, as compared to nearly 55 billion VND recorded in 2023./.